3 firefighters injured after second floor of house collapses

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 1:09 PM

An early morning Kansas City, Kansas house fire on N. 7th Street has injured three firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1600 block of N. 7th Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Fire officials said that while they were putting out hot spots after the fire was under control, the second floor of the structure collapsed and four firefighters on that floor fell to the first floor of the home.

Three of those firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The fire department said that there were no working smoke detectors and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated total dollar loss is $40,000.

