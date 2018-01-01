Family finds photos of stranger on 84-year-old woman's cellphone taken inside her home

The family of a Festus woman fears for her safety after finding alarming videos and a picture of a complete stranger taken from the grandmother's phone inside her home.

Valerie Wallace found a handful of seconds-long videos on her 84-year-old grandmother's cell phone and immediately asked if she knew who the man was.

"I was like, 'grandma do you know anything about him?'," said Wallace, "and she's just like 'no, I don't know him, I don't recognize him, the neighbors don't know him, the maintenance man has never seen him, nobody knows anything about him."

Wallace says the dates on the videos are from three separate occasions and different times varying from 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

She found one picture taken of her grandmother inside her room as she slept.

She keeps her cell phone on her night table next to her bed.

"She's definitely scared, confused," said Wallace of her grandmother.

Wallace says her grandmother reported the incident to Festus Police.

She thinks the man may have gotten in through her grandmother's sliding glass door which was having issues at the time.

She's since had it repaired and he hasn't been back since.

However, Wallace is concerned that until the man is caught, he could go back.

"I'm concerned about my grandma's well-being," she said. "I mean who knows what this guy could do? And how many other houses has he done this to? How many other people has he done this to?"