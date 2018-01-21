'SNL' brings back Will Ferrell's George W. Bush

Will Ferrell's George W. Bush came back to "Saturday Night Live."

The actor, who hosted this week's show, revived his popular impression of the former president. Ferrell's Bush said he knew his presidency was looking good compared to the Trump administration.

"Donny Q. Trump came in and all suddenly, I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore next to Washington, Lincoln and I want to say Kensington?" Ferrell's Bush said. "The point is that I'm suddenly popular AF."

Ferrell's Bush said he was speaking from a set built in the basement of his Texas home that helps him pretend he is still president. He said he wanted to remind his fellow Americans that was not as good as many remember him.

"I was really bad. Like historically not good," he said.

"Please do not look back at my presidency and think 'This is how we do it,'" he added.

Ferrell's Bush said the United States is still fighting two different wars that began during his presidency.

"Who has two thumbs and started ISIS? This guy," Ferrell said, pointing to himself.

During the sketch, Ferrell's Bush repeatedly compared his presidency with the Trump administration, talking about the stock market, their vice presidents and their interactions with reporters.

"Donald J. Trump thinks the media hates him? One time, an Iraqi reporter threw an actual shoe at me!" Ferrell's Bush said.

For Ferrell's Bush, he and Trump have a lot in common: their age and the fact that both won the elections without the popular vote.

But he added that there was one difference.

"Back in the day we didn't let Russians rig the elections, we used the Supreme Court like Americans," Ferrell said in character.

The actor was joined by Leslie Jones who appeared as former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The pair recalled the "good old days" while singing their version of "Those Were the Days."