Massive fire consumes home in Westbrook

A massive fire reduced a large Westbrook home to rubble on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire on Toby Hill Rd on Friday, around 5 p.m.

Five hours later, crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots in the nearly 10,000 square foot home that crews said once belonged to State Senator Art Lineras.

"We don't get a whole lot of fire in Westbrook but this was a very large one," said Westbrook Fire Department Chief Mike Jenkins. "Just for the size of the house."

Neighbor Alyssa Reilly said she ran over to see if she could help, but when she saw the flames she said she would never see the house again.

"I was at home I heard all the fire trucks it was terrible," said Reilly. "It's awful. We have a really tight knit community in Westbrook and to have a loss like this is devastating."

Chief Jenkins said the homeowners are currently in Florida and only one person was inside when the fire started, and ran out when firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Chief Jenkins told Eyewitness News that he called for mutual aid, but even with the large team, he said this was a difficult blaze to battle because of the size of the home, as well as the lack of water in the area. There are no fire hydrants, so tankers remain on scene.

Police are urging those who do not live on Toby Hill Rd to avoid the area.

Chief Jenkins said the investigation into what sparked the fire will be handed over to the State Fire Marshal and will begin as soon as the scene is secure.