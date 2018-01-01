Violent encounter in classroom caught on camera

A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.

The fight broke out at Creekland Middle School in Gwinnett County Monday, and it has a lot of people asking where was the teacher when all this was going on?

A seventh-grade girl picked up a chair inside a classroom and hit another student with it. But that's only the beginning of the attack. Cell phone video circulating on social media showed the student going back for more and hitting the girl again, this time with her hand.

Officials with the Gwinnett County School District declined to speak on camera, but they say the fight happened at the end of the day with a teacher inside the classroom.

CBS46 was told, "teachers are evaluated on their work to create a positive learning environment. It is our expectation that students will be monitored while they are in the classroom. As this situation did occur in the classroom, the school also is addressing the issue with the teacher, and Human Resources is investigating this situation."

The spokesperson says the girl who was attacked told a school administrator about the fight at the end of the day. I'm told the student has been disciplined.

The school district wouldn't say what the student's punishment was. We are told, however, that the student is facing criminal charges in juvenile court.