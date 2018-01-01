Barry Sherman, Canadian billionaire, and his wife died in a double homicide, Toronto police say

Barry Sherman, a Canadian billionaire and philanthropist, and his wife, Honey Sherman, died in a double homicide, Toronto Police Detective Sgt. Susan Gomes said Friday at a news conference.

Scroll for more content...

Gomes said the Shermans were "targeted," but she didn't offer a motive or say who might have killed them.

Police have not released many details about the killings and previously had not specified if the deaths were a double suicide, a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

The couple was last seen December 13. They were found dead December 15 on the swimming pool deck on the lower level of their Toronto home, Gomes said Friday.

Their bodies were in a semi-seated position with belts around their necks attached to a poolside railing, she said. Both bodies were clothed.

Police have said the cause of death was "ligature neck compressions" but didn't provide any details.

"The circumstances of their death appear suspicious"

Detectives found no signs of forced entry in the house, Gomes said. She would not say if anything had been stolen or if any suspects had been identified.

The Shermans' residence was so large that detectives spent six weeks inside examining evidence, Gomes said. Investigators have, so far, collected 150 items for forensic analysis, 127 witness statements and 2,000 hours of security video, she said. Other residences, including one in the United States, have been searched.

According to CTV, Barry Sherman, 75, was the chairman of generic drugmaker Apotex, which he founded in 1974. Apotex went on to become the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company. Honey Sherman, 70, was involved in many charitable activities.

Apotex posted a statement about the Shermans on the company webpage: "From its humble two-employee, 5,000 square-feet beginning in Toronto, the company Dr. Sherman founded grew into a global pharmaceutical organization that today employs more than 11,000 people in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution in facilities around the world."

Earlier this month, a lawyer hired by the Shermans' adult children accused Toronto police of misleading the public with their early statements about the case, CTV said.