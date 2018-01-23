What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A baker served muffins. A good Samaritan served kindness. And some trolls got served. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A sweet cause

He started baking muffins and handing them out to the homeless. Now, more than 15 cities are hosting baking parties for National Muffin Day!

A lucky ticket

She was caring for her mom fulltime and facing homelessness. Then she scored a $390,000 jackpot!

An epic troll

She's a record-breaking young explorer. When haters on the Internet told her to "make me a sandwich," she did just that -- in the South Pole.

A good Samaritan

His kidney was failing and he was worried he'd run out of time. So he walked around Disney World looking for one. It worked.

A choke-sobbing spoiler

He dies a death that was expected. And yet, it still caused mass hysterics for "This is Us" fans. Allow us to explain why.

A blast from the past

He was the shirtless Tongan flag-bearer for the 2016 Summer Olympics. He'll be competing in next month's Winter Olympic in cross-country skiing.

A chocolate chaos!

They'll do anything for their Nutella. Including a violent stampede in a supermarket.