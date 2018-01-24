Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis stepping down

Michigan State University Athletic Director Mark Hollis said Friday he is retiring, just two days after former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.

Hollis -- the second top MSU official to announce their departure this week -- said in an online statement that he will "fully cooperate" with further investigations into Nassar's time on campus.

"This was not an easy decision for my family, and you should not jump to any conclusions based on our decision -- listen to facts," the statement reads. "I am not running away from anything, I am running toward something. Comfort, compassion and understanding for the survivors and our community; togetherness, time and love for my family."

Hollis' retirement comes two days after MSU President Lou Anna Simon said she was stepping down amid criticism of the way the Nassar allegations were handled.

Hollis, a 1985 MSU graduate, was athletic director for 10 years and served the athletic department since 1995, when he became associate athletic director for external relations.