Harvest the rain: How low-cost rain barrels can save you money and alleviate water woes

At every turn, there seems to be a water problem in our city.

Whether it's flooding from historic rainfall, boil advisories from stress on the city's water system, or the subsidence -- read sinking -- of the ground below us, New Orleans has its share of water woes.

A nonprofit in New Orleans has one part of the solution -- beautifully painted rain barrels that take in rainwater, then release it gradually into the ground without over-pumping polluted storm water straight into Lake Pontchartrain.

At Greenlight New Orleans, volunteers and staffers have installed 135 of these rain barrels across the greater New Orleans area since 2015, and they're just getting started.

Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, the water collected by the rain barrels can be used to water your garden or plants, fill your bird feeder, or wash your car, among other things.

Using water from the rain barrel cuts down on your monthly water usage, which can lead to lower water bills. But what's more important for Greenlight New Orleans Executive Director and Founder Andreas Hoffman is the benefits that rain barrels have on the environment around us.

Hoffman explained that every time the city pumps water out of the water system after a heavy rain, it causes the water tables below us, comparable to a swamp, to shift. If you've ever had that sinking feeling, you might be feeling the subsidence under you. Rain barrels help to offset that subsidence.

Getting a rain barrel for your own backyard can cost as little as $10. It's income-based, and it's up to you to be honest in your income evaluation.

Greenlight has also been working to install hundreds of thousands of energy efficient light bulbs in 27,000 homes, which equates to about $27 million in energy savings.

Visit http://www.greenlightneworleans.org/ for more information on how to get a Greenlight New Orleans rain barrel, light bulbs or a garden for your home.