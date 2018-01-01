South Korean hospital fire kills 33, injures more than 70

At least 33 people have died and more than 70 were injured in a hospital fire in South Korea's southeastern city of Miryang Friday, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out in the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital, said Choi Man-woo, the head of Miryang Fire Department. Eight of those injured remain in a serious condition.

The fire was extinguished at 10:26 local time and a search of the building was underway.

Footage captured by CNN affiliate YTN showed firefighters battling to control the blaze as black smoke billowed from the windows of the building.

Miryang is about 270km south-east of the capital Seoul.

The fire comes just one month after 29 people were killed in a blaze in an eight-story building in the South Korean city of Jecheon.