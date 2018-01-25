NYT: Trump called for Mueller's firing in June 2017

President Donald Trump called for special counsel Robert Mueller's firing last June, The New York Times reported Thursday evening, citing four people told of the matter.

But the President never went through with the order, according to the Times report, because White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit instead of carrying out the order.

"We decline to comment out of respect for the Office of the Special Counsel and its process," White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CNN.

Mueller is currently investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.