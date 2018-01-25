Trump says the dollar will get 'stronger and stronger'

President Trump doesn't want investors to worry about the dollar.

"The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar," Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The dollar's value quickly jumped 1% against other currencies.

A day earlier, the dollar hit its lowest point since 2014 after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested a "weaker dollar is good for trade."

Trump told CNBC that Mnuchin's comments were "taken out of context."

"Our country is becoming so economically strong again and strong in other ways, too," he said.

Mnuchin tried to clarify his remarks on Thursday, saying the United States isn't concerned "where the dollar is in the short term."