Milan train crash kills three and injures dozens

At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured Thursday when a train near the Italian city of Milan derailed and crashed, the Italian fire department said.

The train derailed at 7 a.m. (1 a.m. ET) in Pioltello, on the northeastern outskirts of Milan, as it was traveling to Porta Garibaldi railway station in the center of the city. At least eight people remain in critical condition after the crash.

The train's operator, Trenord, said in a tweet that a "technical problem" caused the incident.

The fire department said that its search-and-rescue teams were working at the site. Photographs show three carriages sprawled across the tracks, one of them tilted to the side, smashed into a pole.

They also show a team pulling a passenger from a tilted carriage, and trying to get to more people with ladders propped up against the windows.