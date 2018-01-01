Class examines how social media can be harmful to some

People spend more than six hours a week on social media. But as we have seen, social media can be harmful to some.

A feature on social media has changed the game. Snapchat jumped-started videos where you post something and it would only live for 10 seconds. Now Facebook and Instagram both have a live feature. The problem is the live feature is giving young millennials a false sense of security, or they think they can post things anonymously.

However, like we have seen the last few weeks, nothing is private.

CBS46 went to a class at Georgia State University, where they discussed the topic after a soccer player posted a racial slur. Jason Winston is a professor at the school. In his social media class, he teaches the importance of personal branding.

"It's very important for the students, especially today, before they get out there in the real world to know what they put out there on social media can have long-lasting effects on their careers and their personal lives," says Winston. "You represent a university, you represent a company, you represent your family and these things have long-term detrimental effects to your careers."

The students are taught that there is no real anonymity on social media. Professor Winston showed his class the recent racist videos that have gone viral as an example of what not to do.