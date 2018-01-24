Trump says he wants to talk to Mueller, would do so under oath

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would talk to special counsel Robert Mueller under oath and looks forward to the opportunity.

Trump made the comments to a group of reporters who were meeting with White House chief of staff John Kelly at the White House.

"I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump said, when asked if he was going to talk to Mueller. "Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it."

Trump later said he would do the interview under oath.

"I would do it under oath. I would do it," he said, later adding, "I would do it under oath, yeah."