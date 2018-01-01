PD: Man who assaulted mother found hiding inside church

East Haven police have arrested a man accused of assaulting his 59-year-old mother.

Police say 34-year-old Ryan Champlin fled before officers arrived at the home.

They found him hiding at the Old Stone Church on Main Street.

Police say the pastor tried to block them from taking Champlin into custody.

But, police are standing by their decision to enter the church.

They say Champlin may have been a danger to children at a daycare facility inside the church.

He was charged with second-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He's being held on a $25,000 bond.