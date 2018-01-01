Mother indicted after baby found in trunk of car

Officials from the Jackson Police Department tell FOX10 News a grand jury has indicted Jalesa Gaines for manslaughter. Investigators say she will be re-arrested.

Gaines was arrested in November after Jackson Police found the body of her infant son in the trunk of her car after a routine traffic stop.

Officials tell FOX10 News the autopsy results for the baby will be released shortly. We're told the baby was alive at birth and not stillborn.

Original Story:

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a baby boy.

According to Chief Jerry Taylor, officers found the baby's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Highway 43 in Jackson.

According to investigators, Jalesa Gaines gave birth to the baby on November 9. That child was found in the trunk of her vehicle during a traffic stop for an expired tag on November 14. Police said the baby was in a box and wrapped in a sweater when they found it.

Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor said detectives are still awaiting an autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine a cause of death.

Gaines has been charged with abuse of a corpse and giving a false name to an officer.

Authorities say the mother, "hasn't said a whole lot about what happened to the baby." However, when asked if she's shown signs of remorse, Chief Taylor responded, "To a degree but not to the degree we'd expect."

They also said Gaines told the officer she was on her way to Walmart when she was pulled over.