Read Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's powerful statement to Larry Nassar

As she sentenced Larry Nassar up to 175 years in prison for sexual assault, Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina ripped into the former USA Gymnastics doctor. "I just signed your death warrant," she said.

Scroll for more content...

More than 150 women came forward during his sentencing hearing to tell their stories of Nassar's abuse.

Here is what Judge Aquilina said:

"It is my privilege -- on counts 1, 2, 5, 8, 10 and 18 and 24 -- to sentence you to 40 years.

I'm going to look at my cheat sheet: 40 years, just so you know and you can count it off your calendar, is 480 months.

The tail end -- because I need to send a message to the parole board in the event somehow God is gracious and I know he is -- and you survive the 60 years in federal court first and then you start on my 40 years. You've gone off the page here as to what I'm doing. My page only goes to 100 years.

Sir, I'm giving you 175 years, which is 2100 months.

I've just signed your death warrant."