Man convicted of setting girlfriend on fire gets life in prison

Judge Geronda Carter handed out a life sentence Jan. 11 for an Ellenwood man convicted of pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and setting her on fire.

A Clayton County jury found Mervin Tourdon Woodard, 40, guilty of multiple felonies connected to the 2016 case, including aggravated battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment. The District Attorney's Office announced on Jan. 15 that Woodard was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

According to the DA's Office, "the victim suffered horrible burns over much of her body and spent two weeks in a coma as doctors worked to save her life."

Woodard was arrested in May of 2016 after reportedly driving the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital following the burning incident and leaving her there without speaking to hospital staff. After a manhunt, he was found hiding in the attic of the victim's Ellenwood residence at the 4200 block of Parson Court.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney John Fowler and Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Peterson, with the assistance of Investigator James Windon.

"Fowler said the defendant was charged with two incidents," staff with the DA's Office wrote in a post to Facebook. "In one incident, Woodard savagely beat her, put a knife to her throat, and made her drive to an ATM to withdraw $600. At the time, the victim wrote a prophetic statement to police where she noted that the defendant threatened to burn her house down with her inside."

In the second incident, six months later, the victim arrived home to find the defendant waiting for her.

"She tried to run when she smelled gas, but the defendant pulled her inside, threw gasoline on her, and set her on fire," the DA's Office said. "The defendant 'kindly' put her out using the plastic sink sprayer. He drove her to Grady and dropped her off. She spent two weeks in a coma."

The victim survived the ordeal, though office staff said she will "live with the physical and emotional scars the rest of her life." The victim and her family were supported through the trial by victims advocate De'Shayla Wright.