'This Is Us:' Jack's cause of death revealed and fans are heartbroken

Caution: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of NBC's "This Is Us."

"This Is Us" fans finally got the answer to the question they've been asking since season one: How does Jack die?

The sad fate of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was revealed to fans in a traumatic final scene on Tuesday night's episode.

Jack is seen cleaning the kitchen for his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who is fast asleep after watching the Super Bowl with him. He turns off the slow cooker not realizing it has a faulty switch. Moments after he goes to bed the kitchen bursts into flames after a dish towel catches fire from sparks from the kitchen appliance.

Immediately following the show Twitter erupted into a hysterical frenzy among the show's fans.

Even Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, tweeted, "Genuinely asking. Are you okay??? #ThisIsUs."

One fan tweeted: "I wonder if the @ThisIsUsWriters were sobbing writing this episode as much as I'm sobbing watching it #thisisus."

While another fan wrote, "yeah so i thought i wanted all the questions on #ThisIsUs to be answered, but i take it back! I think I'm good! *spirals*"

The show's creator Dan Fogelman acknowledged how emotional this episode was for their fans.

"I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!). We have the world's best fans. Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular. #ThisIsUs."

The episode ended with scenes of Jack trying to save his family from the fire. The second part of the episode will air Sunday, Feb. 4, after the Super Bowl.

It's a time slot at least one fan considered appropriate.

"OF COURSE THE DAY WE FIND OUT ABOUT JACK'S DEATH IS GONNA BE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL BECAUSE JACK LOVED THE SUPER BOWL," tweeted another viewer. "AND IT WILL BECOME A DAY OF GRIEVING FOR ALL OF AMERICA #ThisIsUs."