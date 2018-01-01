Man wakes up to find burglar hiding in his home

Scary moments for a Mesa man who woke up Monday to find a burglar hiding inside his home!

The homeowner told police he was awakened by some noises in his living room. When he came out of his bedroom, he saw the back door of the house was open, and he spotted the suspect, Mark Schoenleber, hiding behind a chair in the living room.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and chased him into the garage.

Police say when the suspect was cornered, he threatened to harm the homeowner.

The homeowner went back into the house and called the police. Officers arrived quickly, but the suspect had already taken off.

A perimeter was set up and officers began checking the area.

Schoenleber was located and, after a brief foot pursuit, was taken into custody.