WaPo: Mueller seeks to question Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview President Donald Trump about his dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post, citing two people familiar with Mueller's plans, said the special counsel is seeking to ask Trump about the decisions that led to ousting Flynn as national security adviser in February and James Comey as FBI director in May.

The sources told the Post that Trump's legal team has worked out terms it could present to the special counsel "as soon as next week" and that the team hopes to have Trump's testimony only partially through a face-to-face interview, with other answers coming through a written statement.

The report on the potentially imminent questioning of the President came the same day news emerged that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey have both spoken with special counsel investigators.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is "fully cooperative" with Muller but believes the American people are ready to move on.

"Look, as we've said probably just about every day this year since we've been here that we're going to be fully cooperative with the special counsel and we'll continue to do that throughout the process," Sanders told reporters Tuesday.

"We're also not going to comment on who may or may not or could be interviewed at any point," she added. "We're going to continue to be fully cooperative with the process."

Sanders added: "Frankly, this administration, we've said it time and time before, there was no collusion and there's nothing to it. We're ready to move on. Clearly the American people are."

Peter Carr, the Justice Department spokesman for the special counsel probe, declined to comment to the post as did two attorneys for Trump.

Flynn left the White House in February 2017 amid reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, who was the Russian ambassador to the US at the time. Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about conversations with Kislyak and disclosed he was cooperating with the Mueller-led probe.

Comey was fired in early May, and soon after his ouster, it became public he had kept contemporaneous memos on meetings with the President, where he said Trump asked him to let go of an investigation into Flynn.

Comey later said he believed he was fired to affect the investigation into potential coordination between Trump's associates and Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Trump denied making the request, and as speculation mounted over whether those conversations and other reported calls from Trump and the White House to influence the Russia investigation constituted obstruction of justice, a lawyer for Trump said late last year the President, by the nature of the office, could not obstruct justice.