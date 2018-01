Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has spoken with both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey, it was revealed Tuesday. Sessions was questioned for several hours last week as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Investigators spoke with Comey last year, sources told CNN. The interviews, part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice since taking office, are major developments in Mueller's investigation.