GSU soccer player to withdraw after using racial epithet in social media post

A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.

Natalia Martinez posted a racial slur to an Instagram account. Georgia State Athletics posted to its Twitter account over the weekend that Martinez had been suspended.

GSU Athletics put out the following statement on Twitter:

"Georgia State Athletics is aware of an incident on social media involving one of our student-athletes on Friday.

"We do not tolerate the language the student used in her post. Pursuant to our student-athlete code of conduct, she has been suspended from the soccer team."

Martinez no longer appears on the online roster on Georgia State University's athletics website.