1 killed, 7 taken to hospitals after Kentucky high school shooting

At least one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Kentucky high school, Gov. Matt Bevin said.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS ... Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded," Bevin tweeted.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, said Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management.

The shooter is in custody, she said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are at the scene to assist, the agency tweeted.

So far, the motive for the shooting isn't known.

Marshall County High School is in Benton, Kentucky. All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper said.

Developing story -- more to come