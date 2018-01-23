wx_icon Mason City 20°

Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office ...

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 9:57 AM

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice since taking office, a source close to Sessions told CNN.

The interview took place last Wednesday. A source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time he was interviewed and Sessions was not under subpoena.

The New York Times first reported on the interview.

