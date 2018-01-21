wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 18°

wx_icon Austin 18°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 16°

Clear

US citizens among dead in Kabul hotel attack

American citizens were among those killed in the weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, US State Depa...

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 8:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 8:40 AM

American citizens were among those killed in the weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, US State Department officials told CNN.

Scroll for more content...

The attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility.

Additional details, including the precise number of Americans killed, were not immediately available.

At least 18 people were killed during a 12-hour standoff with security forces after gunmen raided the hotel, Afghan authorities said.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events