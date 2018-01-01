Gunman in custody after standoff at hotel

Residents of a Henry County hotel were evacuated Monday morning after an armed gunman walked into the facility, prompting a standoff with police.

The standoff unfolded around 6:30 a.m. at the Home 2 Suites on the 600 block of Mill Road in McDonough.

A clerk called police, saying the man walked into the hotel armed with an automatic rifle and a handgun. Police confirmed that rounds were fired inside the hotel but it is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

A SWAT team went room to room searching for the gunman and several guests were evacuated.

According to Henry County Police, the shooter was taken away in an ambulance but his condition is unknown at this time.

