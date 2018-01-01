Protesters outside Mandalay Bay demand 1 October surveillance footage

"Show us the tapes."

That was the message behind a protest on Sunday outside of Mandalay Bay.

Demonstrators said they want answers about the 1 October shooting that claimed 58 lives. They demanded that the hotel and Las Vegas police release surveillance footage of the night of the massacre.

"We want to know the truth. We're tired of the lies, we're tired of the murders, it's got to stop," one protester told 13 Action News. "They should release the video."

Those at the event say officials are taking too long to release information.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has already released a preliminary investigation report which includes evidence photos from the shooter's hotel rooms and a list of guns and other evidence found in his hotel rooms and residences.