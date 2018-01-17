Trump slaps tariffs on foreign solar panels and washing machines

The Trump administration is levying tariffs on imported solar cells and washing machines.

It said Monday that it will impose a tariff of 30% on imported solar panels, and tariffs beginning at 20% on large residential washing machines.

The announcement came Monday from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"The President's action makes clear again that the Trump Administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard," Lighthizer said in a statement.

The move is a blow to China, the primary country from which the U.S. imports solar panels.