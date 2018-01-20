Publisher pulls former Trump appointee Carl Higbie's book from market over racist remarks

Former Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie's book is being pulled from the market by its publisher after CNN's KFile unearthed racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-gay remarks Higbie made as a radio host.

Higbie, who resigned Thursday from his post as the chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service, authored "Enemies, Foreign and Domestic," which was published by Post Hill Press in 2016 and covers his time as a Navy SEAL serving in Iraq.

"We are removing Mr Higbie's book from the market," Anthony Ziccardi, the publisher of Post Hill Press, told CNN's KFile. "We already removed the book from our website."

A Google cache search shows the book was available for purchase as recently as last week. Links about Higbie have been removed from the publisher's website.

Simon & Schuster, which distributes Post Hill Press books, declined to comment.

Higbie's page advertising his speaking services on the Premiere Speakers Bureau's website, which was active last week, has also been taken down. Premiere Speakers Bureau did not return a request for comment on the change.

In his former role, Higbie oversaw the public image and messaging for the federal agency that manages Americans in volunteer services like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps. Higbie resigned on Thursday after KFile published inflammatory comments he made about black Americans, Muslims, women, LGBT people, veterans suffering from PTSD and immigrants.

After his resignation, Higbie apologized on Twitter, saying the comments unearthed by KFile "do not reflect who I am or what I stand for."

Reach for comment on Monday, Higbie pointed to an interview he did with The New York Times.

"There are certain comments that I made that are inexcusable," Higbie told the Times on Saturday.