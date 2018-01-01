wx_icon Mason City 33°

Kids Build Their Own Wearable Fitness Trackers

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 1:57 PM

Students in Lackawanna County put their creativity to work.

Kids designed and built their own fitness trackers on Saturday at the North Pocono Public Library in Moscow.

The wearable devices helped measure their heart rates.

The event not only gave the kids a new techy toy, but it also taught them about engineering, problem solving, and working together.

"Even if you mess up, you end up creating something new that you never thought you could make," said Abby Havenstrite of Springbrook Township.

After building their devices, the kids put them to work, testing how different activities changed their pulse.

