What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Tom Brady is going to his eighth Super Bowl after leading the New England Patriots to a 24-20 over Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

A stitched-up throwing hand -- Brady sustained a cut during training earlier in the week -- didn't unduly hamper the 40-year-old as he threaded the needle in customary fashion.

A four-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola deep in the fourth quarter ensured a comeback victory for the Patriots after the Jaguars had built a 10-point lead.

Brady and the Patriots will be gunning for a sixth victory at next month's Super Bowl. Standing in their way will be the Philadelphia Eagles who cruised to 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship playoff.

Remember the name ...

There was a huge upset at the Australian Open on Monday.

South Korea's Hyeon Chung elbowed out six-time champion Novak Djokovic out in their last 16 match.

Chung, who won in straights 7-6 7-5 7-6, is the first-ever South Korean, man or woman, to reach the quarterfinal of a grand slam.

"Dreams came true tonight," said Chung, who now faces American Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals, after the world No. 97 stunned Austria's Domenic Thiem earlier on Monday.

All of which gives the men's last eight a unfamiliar look. -

Russian ruling

There's just 17 days to go until the 2018 Winter Olympics, but the repercussions from Sochi rumble on.

This week, 42 Russian athletes will attempt to clear their names at Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, after being banned for life by the International Olympic Committee following positive doping tests.

Cross-country skier Nikita Kryukov who won silver in Sochi is adamant he is not guilty and so too is Olga Zaytseva who won gold in relay races at the 2006 Turin Games and 2010 Vancouver Games.

Both Kryukov and Zaytseva have talked to CNN's Paul Newton.

Sanchez saga

It's official ... nearly.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to be announced as a Manchester United player on Monday.

We've had fans parading Sanchez merchandise outside Old Trafford over the weekend and now the man himself is expected to be unveiled.

Sanchez's move to Manchester has had plenty of twists. Earlier in the January window he seemed destined to join Premier League leaders Manchester City.

As Sanchez leaves Arsenal, United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly heading in the other direction to join Arsene Wenger's side.

Nine days remain before the January window closes in what has been another month of mega deals which has included Philip Coutinho's $170 million move from Liverpool to Spanish giants, Barcelona.

ICYMI

Olympic legend Michael Phelps shared his experience of depression with a mental health conference in Chicago last week.

Phelps spoke movingly about his troubles and how he hopes to remove the stigma of mental illness.

"It's OK to not be OK," he says.

"(Mental illness) has a stigma around it and that's something we still deal with every day," said Phelps. "I think people actually finally understand it is real. People are talking about it and I think this is the only way that it can change."

