Sterling K. Brown keeps making history

This is Sterling K. Brown notching some firsts.

The "This Is Us" star did just that Sunday night when he became the first African American to win the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Weeks ago he also became the first black man to win a Golden Globe for a TV drama and last fall became the first black actor to to snag an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series since 1998.

He was visibly moved during his speech Sunday.

"What a blessing it is to do what you love for a living," he said. "What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done. This room is a source of endless inspiration for me."

He also talked about being an actor.

"People call us weird and strange," he said. "The truth of the matter is, everybody is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are."

Moments later his series won for best series.

Afterward Brown was in tears backstage.

"Man, I'm so happy," he said. "These people, my cast have been so supportive of me ... the fact that we get a chance to share in this moment together? I can't stop crying."