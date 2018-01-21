'This Is Us' scores big win at SAG Awards

"This Is Us" scored a big win for its Big 3 and the rest of the cast.

Scroll for more content...

The cast of NBC's breakout hit took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series on Sunday night, scoring the first major network win in the category since ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" nabbed the award in 2006.

One of the show's lead actors, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, accepted the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award earlier in the night. He's the first black actor with this achievement since the Screen Actors Guild started handing out awards in 1995.

"This Is Us" was up against tough competition in the drama category. The cast of "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things," and "The Handmaid's Tale" were all in the running.

Related: The full list of the 2018 SAG Awards winners

"Stranger Things" took home the award last year. On Sunday, "The Handmaid's Tale" was riding the wave of momentum stemming from its best drama win at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The Hulu drama was also the big winner at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.

The cast of "This Is Us" reacted to their win with huge cheers of surprise.

On stage, star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson, thanked the show's loyal viewers.

"[To] the people that watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace a show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," he said.

"This Is Us" also stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, who round out the Pearson family.

The series follows one family's multi-generational story and includes storylines about body acceptance, transracial adoption and grief.

"This Is Us" debuted in 2016 and became known for its emotional storylines. The show stuck a chord with viewers from the start and maintained that buzz heading into its sophomore season.

Frequently No. 1 in the overnight ratings in its Tuesday night time slot, the most recent episode of "This Is Us" drew 9.7 million viewers, according to overnight Nielsen ratings. That number increases by about 6 million viewers after seven days of delayed SVOD viewing is accounted for.