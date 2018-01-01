More Than 1,000 People Without Power In Fort Smith

More than 1,200 residents in Fort Smith were without electricity Sunday (Jan. 21), according to the OG&E outage map. Bentonville also experienced outages.

One customer, Sheila (who asked that her last name not be used) lives in Bentonville and said the power went right after 11:30 a.m.

Her concern is that her mother is on oxygen, and other people on Touchstone Village Apartments are without power who also depend on oxygen. The apartments are located near Walton Blvd. and 20th Street.

She said she called police and the city, but did not get anyone to take her call.