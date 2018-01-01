Two men dead, one injured after boat capsized in Long Island Sound

Two men are dead, and one man is in critical condition after their boat capsized while they were waterfowl hunting off the coast of Groton on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Environmental Conversation Police, ENCON, responded to reports of an overturned vessel just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning in Mumford Cove in Groton.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, units from the Groton Long Point Police Department, Groton Town Police, and the Groton Long Point Fire Department, responded to a call from a resident who said witnessed a 16ft open motorboat with no one inside.

Upon arrival, crews said they found one duck hunter on the shore at Bluff Point State Park by the U.S. Coast Guard. The other two duck hunters were rescued from the water in Mumford Cove by Groton Long Point Fire Department.

Officials said all three people were transported to L&M Hospital in New London.

The vessel is currently being recovered and the accident is being investigated by ENCON police, as well as, the ENCON Boating Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.