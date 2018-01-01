wx_icon Mason City 49°

wx_icon Albert Lea 39°

wx_icon Austin 39°

wx_icon Charles City 46°

wx_icon Rochester 40°

Clear
Winter Storm Watch - Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Fatal accident in Virginia Beach involving pedestrian and vehicle

One man is dead after being hit by a car when crossing the street, according to Virginia Beach Police.Dispatch...

Posted: Jan. 20, 2018 3:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 20, 2018 4:49 PM

One man is dead after being hit by a car when crossing the street, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Scroll for more content...

Dispatchers received a call at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning that an accident had occurred involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 900 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, near Cherie Drive.

Police confirmed that the vehicle operator was driving their 2008 BMW sedan northbound on Lynnhaven Parkway when the man was hit crossing the same road.

Lanes going both northbound and southbound on Lynnhaven Parkway were closed for a period of time, but re-opened.

The operator of the vehicle was charged with having a suspended operator's license, a traffic infraction.

There is no further information on the accident and it is under investigation.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events