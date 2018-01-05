wx_icon Mason City 44°

Rep. John Delaney to donate congressional pay during shutdown

Posted: Jan. 20, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 20, 2018 1:47 PM

Democratic Rep. John Delaney of Maryland will donate any congressional pay he receives during the government shutdown to a local charity.

Delaney, who represents the 6th Congressional District which covers western Maryland, released a statement on Saturday saying he doesn't believe it is right that he receives pay while others will go without while the government is closed.

"I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together," Delaney said in a statement. "It's time to be responsible and come together on a bipartisan deal to fund the government."

Delaney is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race. He has been traveling to early primary states including Iowa and New Hampshire in recent months to gain name recognition and promote his platform.

During the government shutdown of 2013, Delaney donated his salary to Mercy Health Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

