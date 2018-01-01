Lawmakers scramble for a deal amid shutdown-DACA 'chaos'

Just a day into a government shutdown, neither side is prepared to blink.

Republicans are resolute: no talks on DACA, the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, until Democrats give them enough votes to reopen the government. Democrats, meanwhile, say they have to have an answer on DACA to proceed.

"It is kind of hard to understand. When you're holding our troops hostage and essentially denying services to law-abiding Americans and denying funding to our border agents, how you can negotiate on DACA during that?" Marc Short, the White House legislative affairs director asked. "I think the administration's position is that as soon as they reopen the government, we'll resume negotiations on DACA, but it's hard to negotiate on that while they're keeping our border agents unpaid, keeping our troops unpaid, and not paying for American services."

With no immediate end in sight, lawmakers are also ramping up the public blame game for the shutdown, the first in modern history to take place with the same political party controlling the House, Senate and White House, and occurring on the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Republicans and Democrats appear caught in a catch-22. One side is demanding talks on immigration before they vote on a short-term spending bill. The other side won't engage until the government is open.

"There's not going to be any DACA talks when this government is shutdown," Arkansas GOP Rep. Steve Womack said Saturday morning. "That's just unacceptable to the conference and it should be unacceptable to the American people."

For now, the only possible off ramp is a three-week spending bill that most Democrats don't appear willing to embrace.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn described the proposal as the "sensible thing to do" and also had some choice words for the negotiations Friday night that included a failed procedural vote and left both sides scrambling to make a deal on the floor of the chamber.

"It was, I would say, a little bit of chaos, is how I would describe it," the Texas senator said before entering his office Saturday morning

GOP leaders see how much support there is for a three-week extension

Republican leaders in Congress -- including the House and Senate Majority leaders -- are weighing support for a deal Saturday to re-open the federal government and keep it funded through February 8.

Eleven hours after the government shutdown Friday at midnight, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said his members would accept such a deal, which is different from the bill the House passed earlier this week, which would keep the government funded until February 16.

"I believe we would accept if they went to February 8," the California Republican told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke with Trump on Saturday morning, said Friday night he was open to the proposal.

But Republican support is only half the battle: the Senate needs 60 votes to pass the continuing resolution, and Republicans only control 51 seats.

What's at stake

The dramatic shutdown marked the finale of a game of chicken that's been waged for months between Republicans and Democrats. While budget negotiations have worked through a number of sticking points, including domestic vs defense spending caps, children's health insurance and disaster relief, both sides have dug in deeper over immigration -- convinced the other side would blink..

For Republicans, it was essential to isolate immigration as an issue, with the hope of gaining more leverage by dragging it closer to a March deadline on DACA and forcing Democrats to give up their budget negotiating power in fear of the ramifications of a shutdown perceived as just about immigration.

For Democrats, the focus was on keeping immigration as part of the fabric of issues, showing the base it wasn't an issue that could be jettisoned for convenience and maintaining negotiating leverage.

Both sides were convinced for months their side was the stronger position.

But at the deadline, neither blinked.

Blame game

By Saturday, the sides were only further entrenched. For many members of Congress, it was about making sure the opposing party would shoulder blame for the shutdown, which was being labeled as either the "Schumer shutdown" or the "Trump shutdown," depending on the party affiliation of the lawmaker.

House Republicans were emphatic: this one isn't their fault.

"It's the hashtag Schumer Shutdown. Period," Rep. Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri.

Still, members were irritated Saturday morning as they gathered for their morning conference meeting. California Republican Darrell Issa described the mood as "not good."

During a Republican conference meeting, Long told reporters that Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri told her fellow members about how she had a new two-day old grandchild she was ready to see and that she was worried about the military not getting their paychecks.

"I think this is extremely irresponsible," blasted moderate New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur.

Republicans feel confident that they're on the right side of the shutdown. While House Republicans were the ones who failed to deliver the votes when the government shut down in 2013, this time around, members say they want their leadership to stand firm against Senate Democrats who they believe will feel the pressure sooner or later.

"I think we stay confident about our message," Rep. Mark Walker, the Chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee told me off cam. "The House has done their job. Let's stay focused. This is a Schumer shutdown."

But Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine blasted his colleagues across the aisle, saying the shutdown is a result of the Republicans "inability to do their jobs" adding that the "Trump Shutdown" is about hurting our country.

Kaine told a large crowd gathered in Washington for the pre-scheduled women's march that while the Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House, "they can't even get a budget done."