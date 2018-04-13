Spirit Airlines adds non-stop flight from New Orleans to Atlantic City

Spirit Airlines is launching non-stop service between New Orleans and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The new year-around flights between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) begin April 13, 2018.

Flights will leave New Orleans on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

This is Spirit's latest route out of the New Orleans market. The ultra low-cost carrier recently started service from the Crescent City to Boston, Newark, Tampa, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, begins March 22, 2018.

Spirit operates 19 daily flights from New Orleans to 17 destinations across the country.