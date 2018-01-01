wx_icon Mason City 42°

wx_icon Albert Lea 37°

wx_icon Austin 37°

wx_icon Charles City 45°

wx_icon Rochester 35°

Clear
Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Gunmen launch attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for ...

Posted: Jan. 20, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 20, 2018 12:16 PM

Gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.

Scroll for more content...

Special forces have arrived at the scene and are battling the attackers, Danish said. He did not provide details on the number of attackers or casualties.

The US State Department on Thursday warned of a possible impending attack in the Afghan capital.

"Security Alert for #Kabul, #Afghanistan: reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul, such as the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport," the agency tweeted.

Developing story - more to come

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events