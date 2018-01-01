Health officials investigate after pictures show unsanitary conditions at hospital

State and local health agencies are investigating after pictures showing filthy conditions in a hospital were posted online.

The pictures were taken at AllianceHealth Midwest, which was formally known as Midwest Regional.

"I would never want to see a patient, let alone a family member, go through a hospital that's like this," said Jonathan Hazar, who took the photos.

Hazar is former security guard who was contracted by the hospital. He says he was recently fired by the security company for reasons unrelated to the photos.

The pictures show show alleged-moldy substances in rooms, a filthy kitchen and filthy bathrooms.

"First reaction was, 'I can't believe I actually ate the food from there,' and then my second reaction would be, 'This is where all the patients' foods are being cooked and it being taken up to them.'"

During its investigation, the OKC-County Health Department found seven violations.

"The inspector found a buildup of over-dirty dishes," said Troy Skow with the OKC-County Health Department. "They were really behind. There was some water pooling in the various floor drains throughout the kitchen."

The local agency only has jurisdiction over food areas in hospitals. The state would be in charge of other areas. However, if the kitchen isn't cleaned up within 24 hours of the noted violations and the problems persist, there could be further action including fines and possible closure of the kitchen.

Due to confidentiality reasons, the state's health department couldn't comment on the investigation.

The hospital said the dirty rooms were in a closed-off part of the hospital where patients and staff don't have access. However, they are cooperating with the investigation. The hospital released the following statement:

"We take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe environment of care. We are disappointed in the depiction of AllianceHealth Midwest in a recent social media post by a disgruntled former employee of the hospital's security vendor. The pictures include patient units that have been closed for several years. No patient care is provided in these units nor are they readily accessible to patients or staff. The individual was able to access these areas because of his role as a security officer. Still, we are not satisfied with the status of these closed units and are taking immediate action to address their condition.

AllianceHealth Midwest is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of regulators, patients and our community. Our facilities staff continually reviews the hospital for any potential concerns. We have conducted environmental testing and found no environmental concerns that would impact the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff. Though we have no reason to believe this has changed, we plan to conduct additional environmental testing for added assurance."