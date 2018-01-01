Officers honored for saving disabled woman's life

Three officers were honored by the Bristol Police Department for a daring house fire rescue.

On Dec. 19, Officers Conor Hogan, Vincenzo Infante and Seth Petzing responded to the fire on Colony Street.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old disabled woman trapped on the floor in the kitchen. A wheelchair and a walker were nearby. She was calling for help.

Hogan, Infante and Petzing said they had to take turns carrying the woman to safety because each of them had been overcome by the thick black smoke from the fire.

They also reported that debris all over the house made it difficult to navigate.

Police said the officers were able to get the victim as far as the back door, but had no way to get her all the way out.

At that point, firefighters had arrived with masks and were able to bring the woman out.

Police said she suffered severe burns all over her body and was in critical condition.

However, they said the actions of the officers saved her from certain death.

Hogan and Infante needed to be treated for smoke inhalation. Both have since recovered.

Police said the honored Hogan, Infante and Petzing with the Lifesaving Commendation for their efforts.