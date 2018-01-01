Tow driver dodges death when car crashes, lands on top of his truck

Tow truck driver Fred Kennedy is lucky to be alive after narrowly dodging a car that crashed on top of his tow truck.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Wednesday morning on the ramp from the southbound Southfield freeway to eastbound I-96. That's where Kennedy was assisting Michigan State Police with a vehicle that had crashed.

Kennedy, who works for L.I.J.B.S Towing, was at the controls of the tow truck, lifting the wrecked vehicle onto the flatbed, when another driver, coming down the ramp, lost control and crashed into both stopped vehicles, ending up on top of the tow truck.

Michigan State Police cited that driver who they say was going too fast for the icy road conditions.

Gerald Marshall claims he wasn't going too fast. He says he just lost control on the ice.

Video from the crash comes from the dash cam inside the MSP cruiser, and the women who can be heard screaming are in the backseat. They were involved in the initial crash and witnessed the second one.