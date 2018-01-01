wx_icon Mason City 34°

Check out the new 'Heathers'

Before "Mean Girls," there was "Heathers."The 1988 dark comedy is now considered a film cult classic, and it's...

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 10:28 AM

Before "Mean Girls," there was "Heathers."

The 1988 dark comedy is now considered a film cult classic, and it's getting a small screen update.

The trailer for the new "Heathers" TV series has dropped, and this time around the group is more inclusive of other races and genders, but there is still that viciousness familiar to high school cliques.

The original film starred Shannen Doherty, Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, and Doherty pops up in the new trailer.

"Heathers" premieres March 7 on the Paramount Network.

Cult film from late '80s gets a TV update

TV series premieres March 7

