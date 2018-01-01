Amazon hikes the price of Prime monthly memberships by 18%

Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive for anyone with a monthly subscription.

Scroll for more content...

Amazon said Friday that the cost of a monthly Prime membership will go from $10.99 to to $12.99, up 18%. The cost for students will now be $6.49, an uptick of $1.

Prime subscribers get free two-day delivery for Amazon.com purchases, plus access to a media library including original Amazon programming, movies and television shows, streaming music and a selection of Kindle books.

The cost of a yearly Prime subscription will remain the same -- $99, or $49 for students.

The price increase takes effect immediately for new members, and on February 19 for existing members.

In June, Amazon announced a new discounted rate of $5.99 per month for anyone who receives government assistance.