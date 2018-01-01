New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pregnant

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday that she and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child in June.

Scroll for more content...

"Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," she said in a Facebook post.

"I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' and stay-at-home dad."

She later confirmed the news in a statement on the government's website.

"We're both really happy. We wanted a family but weren't sure it would happen for us, which has made this news unexpected but exciting," she said in a statement.

Ardern became New Zealand's youngest female Prime Minister in October after the left-wing Labour Party threw its support behind her.