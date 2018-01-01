wx_icon Mason City 33°

wx_icon Albert Lea 34°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 31°

Clear

New Study Shows Religion Can Improve Your Health

Regardless of your beliefs, new research finds attending religious ceremonies could be keeping you healthy.Res...

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 4:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 5:29 PM

Regardless of your beliefs, new research finds attending religious ceremonies could be keeping you healthy.

Scroll for more content...

Researchers at Emory Rollins School of Public Health said regular attendance leads to increased longevity in middle-aged people and seniors.

However, they said it could be because religious people tend to have healthier habits.

Such as, not smoking or consuming alcohol.

It's also possible that helping others could be an underlying cause for the health benefits of religious ceremonies.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events