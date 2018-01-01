Police open child porn investigation after report filed in July

The Bixby freshman said it all started last January in her bedroom.

The student did not want to share her name. But she said a friend took a picture while she was in her underwear, and that photo continues to resurface online. The freshman said it was first shared in a group chat last spring.

"I was shocked, for one, and very upset. I'm pretty sure when I saw it I just cried which is... difficult," she said.

Her father Steve Currington said when he learned of the incident in July, he filed a report with police. After not hearing from officers for months, Currington said the picture began to circulate again: in text messages, and on Instagram and Snapchat.

"We would love to get it out of our minds but every two months or less, someone re-sends it. So there's probably been 30 people who have sent this photo that nothing has been done to," Currington said.

Bixby Police's assistant chief said when the report was filed over the summer it was not submitted to the detective division due to human error, and that is now being addressed internally. Now, the assistant chief said the case is being investigated and interviews are underway.

"It's our daughter. And it just keeps... it just gets ignored. So I just don't think they care," Currington said.

The assistant chief said at this time they have not seen the picture, so they are currently unable to support claims made by the family. Officers said if evidence is found, it will be presented to the juvenile district court.